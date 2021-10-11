CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chucky Knows Exactly How He'd Kill Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Hannibal Lecter

Cover picture for the articleChucky has always been a cocky little murderer. The pint-sized doll with the 10 gallon swagger isn't bashful when discussing the inferior horror icons who dare to compare themselves to the redheaded, overalled, slaying sensation. He recently sat down with EW to discuss his upcoming series, and took the opportunity to let these second-rate slaughterers know what to expect if they ever cross his path.

