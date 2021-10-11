Jack Animam shining brighter than ever; much room for improvement for other Filipino imports

CHICAGO -- By the fourth quarter of Friday's Game 3 in the WNBA Finals, a lot of the electric energy had dissipated at a sold-out Wintrust Arena. Not because the hometown Chicago Sky were struggling. To the contrary, they are now one victory away from the first WNBA title in franchise history. It's just that the Sky so thoroughly dominated the Phoenix Mercury in an 86-50 victory that the Chicago fans could relax for much of the second half.

