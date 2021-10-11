Jack Animam shining brighter than ever; much room for improvement for other Filipino imports
Filipino imports playing in Japan and Serbia came through in another weekend littered with sensational performances. Although the entire Philippine overseas delegation didn't play - Division I standouts Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses) and Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibaraki Robots), as well as Division II signee Kemark Carino are still in quarantine - there remained a resounding affirmation that when on-hand and available, Filipinos are capable of being the best player on the floor any given night.tv5.espn.com
Comments / 0