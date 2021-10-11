CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Warns Students About Toilet Papering Homes

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
I feel like we talk about this every year now, but if you're going to toilet paper someone's home during Homecoming week at your school, there could be legal consequences. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says in a public Facebook post, "It’s Homecoming Week at several schools in Iberia Parish. Rolling or toilet-papering a house or yard is a common tradition, however, it can be a violation of the Louisiana Criminal Damage to Property statute, (LA Revised Statute 14:56.)"

973thedawg.com

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

