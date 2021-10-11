Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Warns Students About Toilet Papering Homes
I feel like we talk about this every year now, but if you're going to toilet paper someone's home during Homecoming week at your school, there could be legal consequences. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says in a public Facebook post, "It’s Homecoming Week at several schools in Iberia Parish. Rolling or toilet-papering a house or yard is a common tradition, however, it can be a violation of the Louisiana Criminal Damage to Property statute, (LA Revised Statute 14:56.)"973thedawg.com
