WCS switches to online signups for school board meetings
Starting this month, Williamson County Schools is switching to a fully online signup process for public comment during its board of education meetings. After the district's school board meetings have drawn large crowds to the Williamson County Administrative Complex several months in a row, with people lining up hours in advance to sign up to speak at the meeting, WCS decided to hold signups fully online.www.williamsonherald.com
