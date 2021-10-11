CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Surfer Blood Are West Palm’s Favorite Rock Band

By Olivia Feldman
jitneybooks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared in PureHoney Magazine. Check them out here. Knocked off schedule and off the road like every other touring band in America, West Palm Beach indie rockers Surfer Blood made the most of their pandemic-induced lot. They took up jamming in the band members’ South Florida backyards, filming performances to share online with fans. They reunited with the Brooklyn indie label that first signed them, Kanine, and celebrated the tenth birthday of their 2010 debut album, “Astro Coast,” with a double-vinyl Record Store Day reissue. They finished a new album and named it “Carefree Theatre,” after the old movie house and concert hall in West Palm Beach that was demolished in 2016.

jitneybooks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
musicfestnews.com

Zac Brown Band Brings ‘Homegrown’ Music to West Palm Beach

Zac Brown Band Brings ‘Homegrown’ Music to West Palm Beach. What a year it has been! So much has changed during the pandemic: the way we interact with one another, crazy concert ticket prices, and never again taking the freedom to gather and enjoy live music for granted. Three-time Grammy...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
yourvalley.net

Rose Band bringing classic rock to West Valley gig

The Priscilla Rose Band will perform their blend of classic rock and pop at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chef Peters Bistro, 17300 N. Sun Village Parkway, in Surprise. The band features, from left, Surprise resident Charles “Spanky” Lake (drums, vocals); Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar, vocals); Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard, vocals); and Goodyear resident Ray Carter (bass, vocals).
SURPRISE, AZ
pacificsandiego.com

Foo Fighters tribute band rocks on TV’s ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

Taking the next stage in their musical journey, Brent Wright and his bandmates are going for glory on a new competition TV show, trading live rock concerts for recorded performances. Wright, a La Jolla resident since birth, is guitarist and manager for the Fooz Fighters, a band he founded in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

California Toe Jam Band rock the Circle Theatre

SEBRING — Bob Dylan once famously sang, “The times, they are a changin’” and he was right. But there is at least one thing that has not been “a changin’” in Highlands County, and the folks around here are glad for it. California Toe Jam Band have been making music...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
WPBF News 25

Behind the scenes: Fright Nights in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get your scream on!. Fright Nights is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Beginning Oct. 8, people can check out three haunted houses: Fatal Fables, Red Room and Curse of the Siren. Two of the haunted houses are brand new, and the third house is a remodeled version from 2019.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Salty Donut Announces West Palm Beach Shop

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; saltydonut.com. Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Hard Rock#The Band#Purehoney Magazine#Record Store Day
MetroTimes

British rock band IDLES heads to Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall ahead of new record

Whatever you do, do not refer to IDLES, the British, uh, band — led by Joe Talbot — as a punk rock band. Despite being punk rock, the band rejects the label. And don’t call them "post-punk" either because they don’t like that. In fact, we’re not sure they want to be called anything other than IDLES, the band that takes on everything from rape culture (“Sexual violence doesn’t start and end with rape/ It starts in our books and behind our school gates,” Talbot shouts on 2017’s "Mother") and toxic masculinity (“I’m a real boy, boy, and I cry/ I love myself and I want to try/ This is why you never see your father cry,” he wails on 2018’s "Samaritans") and, on last year’s release Ultra Mono.
DETROIT, MI
947wls.com

What words do your favorite bands use most in their songs?

Have you ever wondered what your favorite band’s most repeated words are? Now thanks to a site called Repeeted.com you can find out. The site uses different technologies with a lyric database to find the results. And it works for almost any artist or band from all types of music.
ROCK MUSIC
jitneybooks.com

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Full Interview

I recently had the opportunity to interview Isaac Brock, the man behind one of my favorite bands, Modest Mouse. He gave me a lot of info which I couldn’t find a way to implant in the concert preview article for Miami New Times. I thought other Modest Mouse obsessives might appreciate the interview in full and so here it is as recorded on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Was Ricarlo Flanagan vaccinated against covid-19? Actor dies aged 40

Actor, comedian and rapper Ricarlo Flanagan has died aged 40. The news was confirmed by Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent on 12 October 2021. In light of the news that Ricarlo’s death resulted from covid-19 complications, fans have wondered whether Ricarlo Flanagan was vaccinated against the virus. Who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy