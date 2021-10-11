Surfer Blood Are West Palm’s Favorite Rock Band
This article originally appeared in PureHoney Magazine. Check them out here. Knocked off schedule and off the road like every other touring band in America, West Palm Beach indie rockers Surfer Blood made the most of their pandemic-induced lot. They took up jamming in the band members’ South Florida backyards, filming performances to share online with fans. They reunited with the Brooklyn indie label that first signed them, Kanine, and celebrated the tenth birthday of their 2010 debut album, “Astro Coast,” with a double-vinyl Record Store Day reissue. They finished a new album and named it “Carefree Theatre,” after the old movie house and concert hall in West Palm Beach that was demolished in 2016.jitneybooks.com
Comments / 0