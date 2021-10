The average American spends 51 minutes driving each day according to a survey conducted by AAA, and if you have a lengthy commute, or live in an area with a lot of traffic, you’re probably spending even more time behind the wheel. It may seem smart to keep your car as tech free as possible to cut down on potential distractions, but keeping a few key accessories inside actually makes a lot of sense. Our recommendations are designed to help you focus on the road while you’re driving, and help you solve common-but-unexpected problems as quickly as possible. Some are designed to...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO