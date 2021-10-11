CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 economists have been awarded the Nobel for their work on 'natural experiments'

By Scott Horsley
capeandislands.org
 3 days ago

During the pandemic, we've heard a lot about how clinical trials work. Some people get a vaccine while others get a placebo. Researchers then compare the groups to see how effective the treatment is. In economics, that kind of controlled experiment is not practical or ethical, but economists have found ways to solve those issues, and three of them are sharing in this year's Nobel Prize. NPR's Scott Horsley reports.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Work on effects of minimum wage, immigration awarded Nobel in economics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Nobel prize in medicine awarded to US duo for work on sense of touch

Two US researchers have won the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for work that unlocked the secrets of the sense of touch. Prof David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California in San Francisco, and Prof Ardem Patapoutian, a neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, were honoured for their discovery of receptors in the skin that sense heat, cold and touch – making them crucial for survival. The work paves the way for a range of new medical treatments for conditions such as chronic pain.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Audie Cornish
AGU Blogosphere

Nobel Prize awarded to AGU scientists for their work on climate change

We are extending a huge congratulations today to three scientists who were awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on complex systems. We are especially delighted that two AGU members and awardees have received this honor for laying the foundation for modeling Earth’s climate and how humans are changing our climate.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Physics Nobel awarded for work on chaotic systems such as the climate

The 2021 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to three researchers for two discoveries that together represent “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems” such as weather and, on a longer time scale, climate change. One half of the Nobel was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe at...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Fast Food Restaurants#Nobel Committee#Npr#Card#The Nobel Prize Committee#Mit#Stanford
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
Minnesota Reformer

Land acknowledgments too often erase American Indians and sanitize history | Opinion

Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations now call on employees to incorporate such statements not only at events but in email signatures, videos, syllabuses and so on. […] The post Land acknowledgments too often erase American Indians and sanitize history | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
capeandislands.org

'Striketober' is here, with workers increasingly vocal about what they want

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Woo (ph). HSU: In a video posted to Twitter, workers at a John Deere plant in Iowa convince a freight driver not to cross the picket line. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Woo. HSU: More than 10,000 union workers who make John Deere's green and yellow farm...
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy