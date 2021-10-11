CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Video Review

Cover picture for the articleGhostbusters: Afterlife debuts in theaters on Nov. 19. Spoiler-free review by Rosie Knight. Director Jason Reitman does his father and fans proud with a funny, sweet, and spooky family movie that wonderfully takes on the legacy of Ghostbusters, while also introducing something exciting and new. It helps that Mckenna Grace is the kind of talent that only comes around once in a generation: charming, authentic, and the beating heart of this already heartfelt movie. Get ready to fall in love with the Ghostbusters all over again.

