American Landmark acquires 449-unit apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina
American Landmark Apartments, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, announces it has acquired Celsius Apartment Homes, a 449-unit apartment community located in the Wedgewood submarket of Charlotte, North Carolina. This is American Landmark’s eighth property under management in the Charlotte area, and it intends to invest approximately $4.8 million in capital improvements to the property.yieldpro.com
