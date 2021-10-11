CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

American Landmark acquires 449-unit apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Landmark Apartments, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, announces it has acquired Celsius Apartment Homes, a 449-unit apartment community located in the Wedgewood submarket of Charlotte, North Carolina. This is American Landmark’s eighth property under management in the Charlotte area, and it intends to invest approximately $4.8 million in capital improvements to the property.

