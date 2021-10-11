Dua Lipa Channels Flower Power in a Sheer Little Black Dress
“It’s a London thing,” Dua Lipa captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Monday, showing off what looked to be a fun night on the town. While partying with her sister, Rina, and friends over the weekend, the singer wore a black mini dress from David Koma’s Resort 2022 collection, though it looks like the garment was practically made for her.
Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look.
The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades.
To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump.
PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more.
With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week.
The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones.
The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
Reese Witherspoon looked fabulous when she rocked a tight black dress while filming her new movie, ‘Your Place or Mine,’ with Ashton Kutcher. Reese Witherspoon, 45, always looks fabulous, no matter what she wears, and that’s exactly what she did while filming her upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, with Ashton Kutcher, in NYC on Oct. 7. The actress looked stunning in the long-sleeve black pencil dress that had a low-cut scoop neckline and a thick black leather belt cinching in her tiny waist. Reese accessorized the LBD with a pair of pointed-toe black slingback pumps, small hoop earrings, and a tiny leather clutch.
Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
Here’s further proof that Charlize Theron is only getting better with time. The stunning Oscar winner, 46, looked incredible as she turned heads in a preppy-chic ensemble so perfect for early fall - and we’re obsessed!. The Bombshell star looked radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades,...
Amanda Holden knows how to rock a jumpsuit, and the star made no exception on Thursday when she sported a black denim number from Reiss. The Heart Radio presenter looked stunning in the skintight one-piece, which she paired with heeled black boots and delicate gold jewellery. Amanda wore her hair...
Tyra Banks really went for it at this week's Dancing with the Stars, which was themed around Britney Spears. Tyra, 47, rocked two Britney-esque outfits, including her iconic schoolgirl outfit. But the one that was the ultimate showstopper was her homage to Brit's VMA performance of "Slave 4 U", where...
New brows, who dis? Amelia Gray Hamlin’s modeling career is in full force, but before hitting her most recent runway, she had to undergo quite the beauty treatment. Before walking in the Richard Quinn fashion show on Tuesday, September 21, the 20-year-old model had to sit down in the beauty chair and get her brows bleached until they were barely there.
Zendaya was dressed in a "bunch of stuff" from Target at her first movie premiere. The 'Dune' star felt "fly" in the pieces from the US budget superstore and insisted "that's all that matters". Asked what she would tell her teenage self at the time in an interview with the...
Take a look at Kelly Ripa’s wardrobe staples if you need a little style inspo for fall. Just a day after wowing in a printed look, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star dazzled in another dreamy number, making a statement in an Isabel Marant zig zag print dress. Kelly...
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Go on and take a bow, Rihanna. After much anticipation, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 premiered Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime with a star-studded group of performers, runway models and supporters. As loyal fans quickly start shopping their favorite looks on Amazon, Rihanna is sharing tips on how you can be her next fabulous model. "I love people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world," she previously told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "That's what this show is all...
