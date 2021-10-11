Rick Barry Believes That There Can't Be One GOAT: "You Cannot, In Team Sports, Pick The Greatest Player Of All-Time... Pick The Players By Position."
Among NBA fans and analysts, there is a question that always results in heated debate. That question is "who is the GOAT?". It's hard to definitively pick the greatest player ever. Even Michael Jordan isn't indisputably considered the GOAT, and there have been plenty of people who have suggested that LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may be the GOAT.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1