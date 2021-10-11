CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rick Barry Believes That There Can't Be One GOAT: "You Cannot, In Team Sports, Pick The Greatest Player Of All-Time... Pick The Players By Position."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong NBA fans and analysts, there is a question that always results in heated debate. That question is "who is the GOAT?". It's hard to definitively pick the greatest player ever. Even Michael Jordan isn't indisputably considered the GOAT, and there have been plenty of people who have suggested that LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may be the GOAT.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 1

Jack
3d ago

I disagree. Sure, players in different positions will have different stats that are not comparable to players in other positions or other eras. But a GOAT is more than that. A GOAT is the one who can rise to meet an occasion. A GOAT is heroic and can overcome obstacles, playing at almost supernatural levels when needed.The NBA has had many great players with outstanding abilities. But when I think of a GOAT as being heroic, rising to an occasion and driving himself to new heights, seizing the key moments in history, transcending the game itself... there was one.... Michael Jordan.

Reply
2
Related
fadeawayworld.net

10 Best Scorers In Golden State Warriors History: Wilt Chamberlain Is In A World Of His Own

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best-run organizations in sports right now because they have shown an eye for talent and the hunger to strive for greatness. With superstar Stephen Curry as the face of the franchise, the Warriors are truly a great franchise to follow. But is Curry the greatest scorer to ever play for the Warriors?
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rick Barry
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Sports#Nba Radio#Gm
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy