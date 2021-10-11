Rick Barry Believes That There Can't Be One GOAT: "You Cannot, In Team Sports, Pick The Greatest Player Of All-Time... Pick The Players By Position."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.

NBA ・ 28 DAYS AGO