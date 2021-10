ATL is booming with more than just the rich landscape of "Black Hollywood", it's a growing cultural hub for vibrant artwork seeped in self-expression. With that in mind, local visual artist Joseph McKinney is hosting the "Artwalk On Boone" Festival for Black Mind Creative Core, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization founded by the creative who recently received a proclamation from the city of Atlanta for his service in the community exhibited through his art and activism.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO