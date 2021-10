Chelsea has taken home some of football’s most prestigious awards over the last calendar year. The Blues are reigning Champions of Europe and UEFA Super Cup holders, as well. They have also had success at the individual level with a handful of players taking home trophies at the Champions League draw award ceremony. Thomas Tuchel won UEFA Manager of the Year, Edouard Mendy won UCL Goalkeeper of the Year, N’Golo Kante won UCL Midfielder of the Year and Jorginho took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. There is still silverware to be won though.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO