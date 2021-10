The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team will be without its coach to start the 2021-22 season. Gonzaga suspended Mark Few in the wake of his driving under the influence citation over Labor Day weekend. Few will miss Saturday's kickoff celebration "Kraziness in the Kennel," two exhibition games and the season opener against Dixie State at home on Nov. 9. The Athletic first reported his upcoming absences, and Few confirmed the news with a statement through Gonzaga athletics.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO