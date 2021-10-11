CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Here Is An Easy Way for You to Help a Domestic Violence Survivor in Southern Indiana

By Kat Mykals
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our friends at Albion Fellow Bacon Center are working to not only raise awareness but also to continue their mission of helping victims become survivors. Albion Fellows Bacon Center does so much for those who have found themselves in a situation where domestic...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

The United Way Needs Your Help to Empower Those in Need in Southern Indiana

A good way to think about the United Way's 2021 local campaign is to remember the old Chinese proverb, “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” The goal of the United Way of Southwestern Indiana is not simply to raise money to give to people in need but to find and support programs that help those in need to help themselves - to make them more self-sufficient. What a gift that will be, to help get folks into a position where they won't need to rely on the help of others. It's hard to think of a more worthy cause.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
103GBF

Indiana Adoptable Dog & Cat Of The Week: Ivy & Butters

We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

City of Evansville Searching for 2021 Civic Center Christmas Tree

I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even happened yet and we're already talking about Christmas. But, as I'm sure you know, planning for the holiday season practically starts as soon as summer officially comes to an end and we realize there are only a few months left in the year (basically after Labor Day). Unless you're the ultimate procrastinator, chances are you've had at least one thought about the holidays over the past month or so. I'll go out on a limb and say that thought more than likely revolved around gifts for people in your life. You may have also thought about when you're going to get the decorations out of storage and start giving your house that Christmas feel. The City of Evansville has been doing the same thing, and they're hoping you can help with the most important part of their holiday decorations — the Christmas Tree.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Photography#Southern Indiana#Common Sense#Target
103GBF

Snuggle Baby Goats at This Southern Indiana Farm

Let's face it. There are few things more adorable, more wholesome, and more stress-reducing than baby animals. About the only thing better than watching baby animals is cuddling baby animals and one Southern Indiana farm will let you do just that with their "Baby Goat Experience." Located in Scottsburg, Indiana...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
103GBF

Newburgh Photographer Needs Your Help Finding ‘The Woman in the Rainbow’

Lynn Renne of Newburgh needs your help. She's trying to track down the woman she captured in a once-in-a-lifetime moment. After last Sunday's rain came through the area, Lynn spotted a rainbow arching over Newburgh's riverfront. Like most of us do when we see a rainbow, she grabbed her camera to snap a photo to share on social media. But unlike most rainbow photos, she captured something more.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy