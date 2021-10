CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire burning in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, according to authorities. The Cal Fire SCU unit tweeted about the fire at around 12:45 p.m. The so-called Orwood Incident is burning near the town of Orwood north of Discovery Bay in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. Firefighters are battling a 5 acre vegetation fire in east Contra Costa County. #OrwoodIncident ⁦@ContraCostaFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q0QYo31OWE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 14, 2021 There were no other details available regarding the fire.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO