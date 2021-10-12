Timberview High To Reopen Tuesday With ‘Heightened Security’ And Counseling Services Following School Shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Timberview High School will be back open Tuesday, Oct. 12, after being closed since last Wednesday’s shooting on campus that injured four people.

One student is still hospitalized in good condition.

Along with counseling services, there will be heightened security and police presence until further notice, Mansfield ISD said in a news release Monday.

The school district said safety and security protocols are also being thoroughly reviewed.

“Please know that our focus will remain on the safety and well-being of our students—both physically and social-emotionally,” the school district said in a statement.

CBS 11 spoke to parents and students who say there are a lot of emotions heading into the first day back at school.

Senior Brooklyne Porter, was in her government class when she heard two gunshots.

Her teacher told everyone to get down.

“I was a little shocked, but then I got myself together. I was getting prepared just in case I had to run and I texted my mom just to let her know what was happening and what was going on,” she said.

Her mother, Monica told her to stay calm and pray.

“Fear of the unknown was what was going through my head knowing that I was away at work.. and how long it was going to take me to get to the school was another fear and I didn’t know what to expect,” said Monica Porter.

In the days that followed – they’ve done a lot of reflecting and thinking about that day.

“I thought ‘what are the extra precautions that they might take going back into school’,” said Brooklyne.

In a recorded video message Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberly Cantu said she’s hoping to reestablish a School Safety Committee comprised of community stakeholders.

“We do have a safety and security expert with us on staff,” she said.

“The one thing that I think, which I’m not if that’s going to help because I know there’s a lot of expenses that go into it — are metal detectors. I know metal detectors will detect if something is coming in the building that shouldn’t,” mom Monica Porter said.

“I feel that Timberview is still going to be a safe place,” daughter Brooklyne said.

Also on Monday, Calvin Pettitt, the 25-year-old English teacher at Timberview High School who was shot during the school shooting last Wednesday, was released from the hospital.

Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting.

The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently out on bond.

The shooting resulted from a conflict between two teens in a classroom.

Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he got out the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.