Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested for bringing meth, Suboxone strips into Centennial Correctional Facility

Stella Marie Greenberg, 46, conspiracy to introduce contraband, a Class 6 felony; first-degree introduction of contraband, a Class 4 felony; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. According to a statement of probable cause, Greenberg was involved in a conspiracy with Robert Suazo, 34, an offender at Centennial Correctional Facility, to introduce drugs into the facility. Staff noticed via the visiting room camera system Sept. 18 that Greenberg allegedly hid balloons on a paper plate that contained a pile of chips. Suazo then put the balloons in his mouth and swallowed them, the affidavit said. On Sept. 23, staff witnessed Greenberg remove items from her pocket and place them on a plate that contained chips. Staff entered the visiting room and identified the balloons, two of which contained methamphetamine and two that contained 50 strips each of Suboxone. Greenberg admitted to authorities to bringing methamphetamine into the facility Sept. 18 and also bringing in Suboxone strips on Sept. 11.