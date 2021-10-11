CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro To Announce Run For Governor

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQMbq_0cO7tohi00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce his run for governor this week in Pittsburgh.

As KDKA political editor Jon Delano has confirmed, Shapiro will make his announcement on Wednesday morning on the North Shore.

It’s the worst kept secret in state politics, but Shapiro has picked Pittsburgh to make it official and kick off his 2022 campaign for governor.

“Josh Shapiro will be announcing his candidacy for governor here in Pittsburgh, and of course we’re always delighted to have the focus on western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh,” Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told Jon Delano on Monday.

Shapiro, a native of Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia, picked Pittsburgh, says Mills, because this region helped deliver the state to President Biden in 2020.

“Not only in Allegheny County but in neighboring counties, and I know that Attorney General Shapiro recognizes the successes that we’ve had here in this region of Pennsylvania, and he’s chosen us to start and we’re delighted with it,” says Mills. “I think it’s a smart move for him.”

Allegheny County chief executive Rich Fitzgerald says Shapiro’s strength comes from the tough issues he’s taken on like predator priests in the Catholic Church and the UPMC-Highmark controversy.

“Because of some of the issues he’s worked on – the UPMC Highmark issue of a couple years ago. We sometimes forget, it’s in our rearview mirror, but it was a big issue at the time that people were going to be denied access to their health care provider,” says Fitzgerald.

What surprises many is that for the first time in memory, Shapiro does not seem to have any opposition in the Democratic Party, says long-time Democratic strategist Mike Mikus.

“I do not anticipate any serious challengers to Josh Shapiro. He’s done an amazing job,” says Mikus. “While he’s strengthened himself for the general election by appealing to the center, he has also appealed to many of the people in the Democratic base.”

In 2020 when Shapiro ran for reelection as attorney general, in southeastern Pennsylvania he ran a point or two behind President Biden, but in this region, he ran three to seven points ahead of Biden.

“Josh Shapiro has run very well here in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Last year’s election he actually ran ahead of everybody on the ballot, including President Biden,” says Fitzgerald.

Shapiro needs to break the 8-year jinx.

Since World War II, the governor’s office has switched parties every eight years. After eight years of Democrat Wolf, Republicans think it’s their turn.

Democrats don’t buy it.

“I think everything has flipped,” says Mills. “I think everything has changed. I don’t think we can look at any of the old norms.”

Whether the jinx is broken or not, everybody expects a tight race for governor in 2022.

“Pennsylvania is a very difficult state. Regardless of who the Republicans put up, it’s going to be a tough fight,” says Mikus.

Right now, there are nine possible Republican candidates to take on Shapiro.

The best known is former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazleton who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018. Others in the race officially include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Pittsburgh attorney Jason Ritchey, political strategist Charlie Gerow, chamber CEO Guy Ciarrocchi and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.

Both parties pick their nominees in seven months on May 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Report: Shapiro Announces, GOP Leaders Warn About ‘Wolf II’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… It was never a question of if Josh Shapiro would run for governor, just a matter of when he would announce. Well, Wednesday was the day for the sitting Attorney General. Diminutive in nature, Josh Shapiro repeatedly spoke of taking on big institutions and defending the little guy as an attorney general. He’s now seeking the state’s highest job. “I’ve fought for people who have been wronged, citizens who have been left out, and communities that have been forgotten,” Shapiro said. “That’s the kind of leadership we need right now.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Josh Shapiro official campaign announcement

Today, Josh Shapiro announced his campaign to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. In a video announcing his campaign, Shapiro describes what has motivated him to “get off the sidelines” and “get in the game,” standing up for Pennsylvanians, taking on the powerful and well-connected, and delivering real results for the Commonwealth.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Despite Still Not Having Announced His Run, Abington’s Josh Shapiro is Presumptive Democratic Nomination for Governor

Abington’s Josh Shapiro has managed to achieve something that is virtually unprecedented in modern Pennsylvania Democratic politics, writes Andrew Seidman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has practically secured the Democratic nomination for governor without a serious challenge—despite yet having announced his run. However, despite the uniqueness of the situation, his...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
wtae.com

Bipartisan bill calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the first time ever, there is a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania. Legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use has long been an issue pushed by Democrats, but having a Republican on board could significantly help the bill become law because Republicans control the Pennsylvania House and Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

AG Shapiro: Senators subpoena to expose private voter information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday filed a motion asking the Commonwealth Court to block a subpoena he says could compromise millions of Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. Shapiro says the subpoena issued by Senate Committee Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman demands access to nine million residents’ personal information which the senators […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
Person
Lou Barletta
inquirer.com

Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t fund public defenders. That needs to change. | Opinion

Complex policy problems rarely have simple solutions. But when it comes to criminal justice reform in Pennsylvania, there is a simple solution that could have a direct, meaningful impact on the lives of the people — overwhelmingly poor, BIPOC — impacted by the criminal justice system every single day. This solution can reduce overincarceration, protect individuals against overaggressive police practices, and divert people from the criminal system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Kdka#The Catholic Church#Upmc#The Democratic Party#Democratic
CBS Philly

Wolf Administration Cites Pizza Chain In Montgomery County As Proof Of Increased Minimum Wages Working

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf’s administration is joining forces with a pizza chain owner in the call for raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry visited “&pizza” in Willow Grove on Thursday. Michael Lastoria, who owns “&pizza,” said an increased wage is critical to keeping people in the food service industry – and keeping them happy. “The entire philosophy behind doing what we do is all about unity and uniting the working class in food service around fair pay,” he said. Lastoria also said paying his workers a living wage has increased the overall success of the business; the chain has more than 50 locations in six states and D.C. Governor Tom Wolf has proposed raising the minimum wage in increments to $15 an hour by 2027. The state minimum wage is currently $7.25.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps

Virginia’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission put work on House of Delegates and state Senate districts behind it Thursday and moved on to redrawing congressional district boundaries. In taking up the state’s 11 U.S. House boundaries, the bipartisan commission punted on its duty to remap state legislative districts to the Virginia Supreme Court. Without comment on partisan […] The post Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans push to waive training, permit requirements to carry concealed guns

Both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly are plodding forward on legislation to waive training requirements to carry a concealed weapon. While current law allows state residents to openly carry a weapon, it only allows those 21-and-up to obtain a concealed carry permit after completing an 8-hour training course and passing a background check. House […] The post Ohio Republicans push to waive training, permit requirements to carry concealed guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania's Background Check System for Firearms Purchases, License to Carry Sees Decline After Record-Breaking Numbers

Pennsylvania's system to check if a person can legally purchase a gun or obtain a license to carry saw a decline from July through September 2021 after record-breaking numbers in previous quarters, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Wednesday. In the third quarter of 2021, 303,156 background checks were completed by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy