Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Continues to Showcase Deep, Durable Responses in Advanced RCC

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Nivolumab plus cabozantinib continued to significantly improve overall response rate vs sunitinib in patients with previously untreated, advanced renal cell carcinoma, with meaningful response outcomes observed irrespective of dose modifications with cabozantinib and fewer responders in the doublet arm requiring subsequent treatment. Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) continued to significantly...

Related
onclive.com

Shorter Obinutuzumab Infusion Approved in Europe for Advanced Follicular Lymphoma

The European Medicines Agency has approved a shorter, 90-minute infusion time for obinutuzumab to be given in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. The European Medicines Agency has approved a shorter, 90-minute infusion time for obinutuzumab (Gazyvaro) to be given in combination with...
CANCER
onclive.com

Investigators Aim to Fill Unmet Need of Intermediate- to High-Risk MDS With ENHANCE Trial

The initiation of the phase 3 ENHANCE trial looks to build on the generally early response to azacitidine with the addition of magrolimab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, for patients with intermediate-, high-, and very high–risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Standard-of-care options for patients with intermediate-, high-, and very high–risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Dr. Danilov on the Rationale to Combine Entospletinib With Obinutuzumab in CLL

Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale to combine entospletinib with obinutuzumab in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, discusses the rationale to combine entospletinib (GS-9937) with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
onclive.com

Analysis Examines Real-World Survival Outcomes With Frontline Combos in Metastatic RCC

The 18-month survival rates observed with axitinib plus pembrolizumab vs ipilimumab plus nivolumab in the frontline treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma were not found to be statistically different. The 18-month survival rates observed with axitinib (Inlyta) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) vs ipilimumab (Yervoy) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) in the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Spira on the Results of the TROPION-PanTumor01 Trial in NSCLC

Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the results of the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial in non–small cell lung cancer. Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, medical oncologist, director, Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and Phase 1 Trial Program, Virginia Cancer Specialists, and assistant professor of oncology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, discusses the results of the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385) in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Investigating TACE With Nivolumab in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Arndt Vogel, MD, discusses the trial design of IMMUTACE, which is evaluating the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Arndt Vogel, MD, the managing senior consultant and professor in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology at Hannover Medical School, discusses...
CANCER
Nature.com

Phase II study of ipilimumab and nivolumab in leptomeningeal carcinomatosis

Leptomeningeal disease (LMD) is a common complication from solid tumor malignancies with a poor prognosis and limited treatment options. We present a single arm Phase II study of 18 patients with LMD receiving combined ipilimumab and nivolumab until progression or unacceptable toxicity (NCT02939300). The primary end point is overall survival at 3 months (OS3). Secondary end points include toxicity, cumulative time-to-progression at 3 months, and progression-free survival. A Simon two-stage design is used to compare a null hypothesis OS3 of 18% against an alternative of 44%. Median follow up based on patients still alive is 8.0 months (range: 0.5 to 15.9 months). The study has met its primary endpoint as 8 of 18 (OS3 0.44; 90% CI: 0.24 to 0.66) patients are alive at three months. One third of patients have experienced one (or more) grade-3 or higher adverse events. Two patients have discontinued protocol treatment due to unacceptable toxicity (hepatitis and colitis, respectively). The most frequent adverse events include fatigue (N"‰="‰7), nausea (N"‰="‰6), fever (N"‰="‰6), anorexia (N"‰="‰6) and rash (N"‰="‰6). Combined ipilimumab and nivolumab has an acceptable safety profile and demonstrates promising activity in LMD patients. Larger, multicenter clinical trials are needed to validate these results.
CANCER
onclive.com

Autologous HSCT Shows Sustained Long-Term Benefit in MCL, But Role May Be Rechallenged By Novel Approaches

Autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation maintained its long-term efficacy over interferon alfa in patients with mantle cell lymphoma, confirming its place as the standard frontline treatment in this population. Autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) maintained its long-term efficacy over interferon alfa in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), confirming its place...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Medscape News

ASCO Esophageal Cancer Guidance Updated to Include Nivolumab

Patients with locally advanced esophageal cancer who have residual disease following chemoradiotherapy (CRT) and surgery should be offered nivolumab (Opdivo), says a rapid update to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidance. This could transform the treatment of "about 75%" of patients with ongoing disease despite CRT and surgery, co-author...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Zarrabi on the Real-World Data With Axitinib/Pembrolizumab Vs Ipilimumab/Nivolumab in Clear Cell RCC

Kevin Zarrabi, MD, discusses an analysis of real-world outcomes with axitinib plus pembrolizumab vs ipilimumab plus nivolumab in patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Kevin Zarrabi, MD, second-year hematology/oncology fellow, Fox Chase Cancer Center, discusses an analysis of real-world outcomes with axitinib (Inlyta) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) vs ipilimumab...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Dr. Zhang on the Key Objectives of the PDIGREE Trial in Advanced RCC

Tian Zhang, MD, discusses the ongoing phase 3 PDIGREE trial, evaluating the combination ipilimumab plus nivolumab, followed by nivolumab with or without cabozantinib, in patients with advanced renal cell cancer. Tian Zhang, MD, assistant professor of medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, member, Duke Cancer Institute, discusses the ongoing phase...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

A subgroup analysis of the phase 3 COSMIC-311 study revealed no key differences in the survival and responses observed with cabozantinib based on the age of patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as treatment of patients with previously treated radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) maintained clinical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Makes an Impression in Advanced RCC

Robert J. Motzer, MD, spoke about the “exceptional” efficacy of the combination and how it fits into the evolving RCC treatment landscape. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima), a kinase inhibitor, and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a PD-1–blocking monoclonal antibody, has demonstrated strong efficacy results with a manageable safety profile in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). On August 10, 2021, the FDA approved the doublet for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.1.
HEALTH
healio.com

2-year data confirm benefit of nivolumab regimen for advanced gastric, esophageal cancers

The addition of nivolumab to chemotherapy showed durable benefit for treatment-naive patients with advanced gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma, 2-year data from the CheckMate 649 study showed. However, results of the randomized phase 3 study showed the combination of nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb) and ipilimumab (Yervoy,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Key Advances Showcase the Potential of Precision Medicine in NSCLC

The sustainability of next-generation sequencing will be dependent on the implementation of thorough informatics and infrastructure that can support the integration of genomic results into electronic medical records. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a necessity in driving progress in lung cancer, according to a panel of experts from Fox Chase Cancer...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Biologics License Applications Accepted for Nivolumab/Ipilimumab and Nivolumab/Chemo for Unresectable Advanced ESCC

Treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab and nivolumab/chemotherapy has demonstrated efficacy in unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, with results from the CheckMate-648 trial leading to the acceptance of the regimens’ applications by the FDA. The FDA has accepted supplemental biologics license applications for nivolumab (Opdivo) in combination with either...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Sosman Weighs the Benefits of Combination Therapies in Multiple Lines of Treatment in RCC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021: Solid Tumors,. Jeffrey A. Sosman, MD leads a discussion about a 59-year-old Black who woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Jeffrey A. Sosman, MD, professor. of Clinical Medicine, director,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Relatlimab/Nivolumab Application for Frontline Advanced Melanoma Validated by EMA

The European Medicines Agency has validated its marketing authorization application for the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab and nivolumab in the frontline treatment of adult and pediatric patients with advanced melanoma. The European Medicines Agency has validated its marketing authorization application for the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab and nivolumab (Opdivo) in...
CANCER

