Gas Prices The Highest In 7 Years

By Diane Coston
newsdaytonabeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach, FL - Gasoline prices are the highest they've been since October 2014. The increase is due to a limited supply of crude oil and rising futures prices. Triple-A spokesperson Mark Jenkins said that prices have risen steadily over the course of the year. "It's all been driven by rising futures prices, more specifically, the increase in the price of crude. The price started the year at $47. We're now up to $80 a barrel. It jumped from $73 to $80 in just the past two weeks."

