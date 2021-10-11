CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge: Prison staffing levels will be issue on DOJ lawsuit

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that prison staffing levels will remain an issue in the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Alabama’s corrections system. The U.S. Department of Justice last year sued Alabama saying male inmates live in unsafe prisons with excessive levels of violence. U.S. District Judge David Proctor on Friday refused Alabama’s request to dismiss staffing issues from the litigation. But Proctor agreed with state lawyers that some of the Justice Department's allegations were overly broad. He said the Justice Department must file the amended complaint within 45 days.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

DOJ drops lawsuit after Muslim cemetery in Virginia approved

The Justice Department announced on Thursday that it is dismissing a lawsuit against Stafford County, Virginia, after it repealed ordinances that barred a Muslim cemetery from being built. Driving the news: The announcement marks the end of a year-long religious discrimination lawsuit over a county ordinance that "imposed new requirements,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Yellowhammer News

7 Things: COVID-19 relief is big money for Alabama, federal judge wants more clarity from DOJ on prison lawsuit, supply chain issues force Alabama school system into remote learning and more …

7. The federal government has time to continue the whipping investigation. Despite the claims that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border in September already being disproven, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has continued its investigation that was only supposed to take “days.”. A spokesperson...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
foodsafetynews.com

DOJ wants federal judge to deny motion for early release for Stewart Parnell

The way the Department of Justice sees it, the once chief executive officer of the now-defunct Peanut Corporation of America is a keeper. Government counsel wants the Middle District of the U.S. District Court in Georgia to deny a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his sentence. A denial means Stewart Parnell, 67, likely will be kept in federal prison for an additional 18 years or until he is 85-years old. He is currently being held at the Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills, WV.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Prison#Ap#The Justice Department
erienewsnow.com

Judge says DOJ should be 'even-handed' in treatment of Capitol rioters

A federal judge said Friday that he believes the Justice Department hasn't been "even-handed" with President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, suggesting that they've been treated more harshly than the rioters in last year's racial unrest. "The US Attorney's Office would have more credibility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Prison issue tackled, new prisons on the way

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Steve Flowers, Inside the Statehouse The problem of overcrowded prisons is a dilemma that has been facing Alabama for close to a decade. It was not something that Kay Ivey created. She simply inherited the situation, and the chickens have some home to roost during her tenure. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
spectrumlocalnews.com

DOJ signals support for lawsuit seeking to overturn Texas' ban on mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice, which is currently seeking to overturn Texas’ six-week abortion ban, this week showed solidarity with families of disabled children who are fighting Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. The DOJ Wednesday filed a formal statement in federal court in Austin...
TEXAS STATE
KULR8

Planned Parenthood lawsuit transferred to another judge

HELENA, Mont. - Judge Gregory R. Todd filed an order of disqualification as the presiding judge in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood over abortion laws. The state asked Todd to recuse himself from a case that challenged four new laws restricting access to abortion in Montana. According to the...
HELENA, MT
CBS DFW

Justice Department Investigating Conditions At 5 Texas Juvenile Facilities

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department has opened a statewide investigation into the conditions in the five secure juvenile correctional facilities run by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The investigation, announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, will examine whether Texas provides children confined in the facilities reasonable protection from physical and sexual abuse by staff and other residents, excessive use of chemical restraints, and excessive use of isolation. The investigation will also examine whether Texas provides adequate mental health care. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all Texas children, including those incarcerated in...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

DOJ awards more than $1 million to prison substance abuse programs

The state and local governments are receiving funding to develop and implement substance abuse treatment programs in Ohio’s correctional facilities. The Department of Justice awarded a $1,058,326 grant to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services through the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program. The money will help...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy