Judge: Prison staffing levels will be issue on DOJ lawsuit

The way the Department of Justice sees it, the once chief executive officer of the now-defunct Peanut Corporation of America is a keeper. Government counsel wants the Middle District of the U.S. District Court in Georgia to deny a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his sentence. A denial means Stewart Parnell, 67, likely will be kept in federal prison for an additional 18 years or until he is 85-years old. He is currently being held at the Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills, WV.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO