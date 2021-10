Gold finally touched $1,800 again as gold futures had their best weekly gain in five months. The gains come as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar got hit with a modest dip. Many analysts anticipate that the pullback in yields is temporary, as the Fed is set to kick off the tapering of monthly purchases of government debt and mortgage-backed securities. “Although the yellow metal has attempted to rise, the momentum is insufficient to achieve significant gains as Treasury yields continue to surge as investors expect tapering to begin in 2021,” wrote Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Oanda, in a research note.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO