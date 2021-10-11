76ers Podcast: Early Preseason Takeaways, Ben Simmons Return Update

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted their 2021 preseason run last week with a road matchup against the Toronto Raptors. After falling way short in the first outing without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in the mix, the Sixers looked to bounce back in their rematch against the Raptors a few nights later.

Making their preseason debuts, Embiid and Harris helped Philly get off to a hot start. Also, key members of the team that looked rusty and struggled during the first preseason game bounced back in Philly's victory over Toronto.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated's All76ers and Kevin McCormick of Clutch Points discuss the state of the Sixers after two preseason games.

During their discussion ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a famous "Woj Bomb" regarding the status between Ben Simmons and the 76ers. The latest intel regarding the Simmons saga shifted the conversation in a different direction as the star guard's holdout could be coming to an end sooner than later.

Episode Breakdown

Analyzing the State of the Sixers Through Two Preseason Games

The Point Guard Battle Between Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey

Andre Drummond and Georges Niang's Sixers Debut

Isaiah Joe's Year Two Improvement

The Latest on the Ben Simmons Saga

Sixers Injury Roundup