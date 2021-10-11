Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 5 win over Browns

In Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business against the Browns.

En route to victory, there were a handful of players that helped guide them along the way.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert — 83.0

TE Donald Parham — 73.6

C Corey Linsley — 72.6

OT Storm Norton — 70.0

WR Mike Williams — 68.6

Top 5 Defense

CB Chris Harris Jr. — 76.9

EDGE Chris Rumph II — 70.0

LB Kyzir White — 68.8

CB Michael Davis — 67.2

S Nasir Adderley — 66.2

Bottom 5 Offense

WR K.J. Hill — 55.7

RB Joshua Kelley — 55.1

RB Austin Ekeler — 53.3

TE Jared Cook — 53.2

WR Josh Palmer — 49.9

Bottom 5 Defense

S Derwin James — 52.9

DT Linval Joseph — 46.5

S Alohi Gilman — 45.7

DT Forrest Merrill — 35.0

CB Asante Samuel Jr. — 28.1