CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 5 win over Browns

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeP6E_0cO7nYAs00

In Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business against the Browns.

En route to victory, there were a handful of players that helped guide them along the way.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert — 83.0

TE Donald Parham — 73.6

C Corey Linsley — 72.6

OT Storm Norton — 70.0

WR Mike Williams — 68.6

Top 5 Defense

CB Chris Harris Jr. — 76.9

EDGE Chris Rumph II — 70.0

LB Kyzir White — 68.8

CB Michael Davis — 67.2

S Nasir Adderley — 66.2

Bottom 5 Offense

WR K.J. Hill — 55.7

RB Joshua Kelley — 55.1

RB Austin Ekeler — 53.3

TE Jared Cook — 53.2

WR Josh Palmer — 49.9

Bottom 5 Defense

S Derwin James — 52.9

DT Linval Joseph — 46.5

S Alohi Gilman — 45.7

DT Forrest Merrill — 35.0

CB Asante Samuel Jr. — 28.1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Chris Harris
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Allison Kucharczyk Confesses How She Was Ousted From Her Seat In A Game Between Chargers And Ravens

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Chargers#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Defense#Rb Joshua Kelley#Dt Forrest Merrill
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

The Play Call That Changed It All

Everyone wants to blame the refs for the Cleveland Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Myself included, as that pass interference was an absolutely horrific call and the NFL should be ashamed that happened. It truly did affect the outcome of the game. Anyway, refs aside, I’d like to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
WKBN

Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital

The Browns were already missing a few starters and then suffered numerous other injuries in Sunday's back-and-forth game, which featured seven lead changes and the Chargers scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns place 3 players on IR, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Chris Hubbard (triceps), FB Andy Janovich (hamstring) and S M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on injured reserve. The team has also signed DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton IV to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has activated CB Tim Harris from practice squad/COVID-19 and signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy