DeKalb County Board met Sept. 15

By Philip Gonzales
dekalbtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKalb County Board met Sept. 15. The DeKalb County Board met in regular session at the Legislative Center’s Gathertorium at 7:00 p.m. Chairman Frieders called the meeting to order and the Clerk called the roll. Those Commissioners present were Mr. Steve Faivre, Mr. Tim Hughes, Mrs. Kathy Lampkins, Ms. Dianne Leifheit, Ms. Maureen Little, Mr. Jim Luebke, Ms. Terri Mann-Lamb, Mr. Neill Mohammad, Mr. Jerry Osland, Mr. Roy Plote, Mr. Craig Roman, Ms. Linda Slabon, Mr. Larry West, Vice-Chair Suzanne Willis, Mr. Tim Bagby, Mr. Scott Campbell, Ms. Mary Cozad, Ms. Rukisha Crawford, Mrs. Karen Cribben, Mr. Bill Cummings, Mr. Patrick Deutsch, Mrs. Laurie Emmer, and Chairman John Frieders. Those absent were Ms. Kiara Jones. A quorum was established with twenty three Members present and one absent.

