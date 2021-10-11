CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon Keefe on Michael Amadio making the Leafs roster: “He is a versatile guy… He can play center or wing, power play, and penalty kill… He has really good poise with the puck”

By MLHS Staff
mapleleafshotstove.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter practice on Monday, Sheldon Keefe discussed Michael Amadio making the team’s opening-day roster over Adam Brooks, the injury timeline for Ilya Mikheyev, and Auston Matthews missing the first week of the regular season. Any word on Ilya Mikheyev?. Keefe: Yeah, he has a broken thumb that is going to...

Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews’ injury-recovery progress: “He did a lot more today than we were expecting him to”

Was it a good step in Auston Matthews’ progress today?. Keefe: A really good step. He did a lot more today than we were expecting him to, frankly. He wanted to keep going. He felt good. He shot the puck a lot harder today. It was the first time I saw him really leaning into one-timers and such. It was very clear he was feeling good.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall Is Back, But Is He Really? And, for How Long?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall is back from his injury and immediately showed up on the scoresheet for last night’s fourth Maple Leafs’ preseason game by scoring a pair of goals in Monday’s 3-1 preseason win over the Ottawa Senators. That should be solid enough to show that he belongs on this team for the next season, but does it?
NHL
Yardbarker

4 Changes Maple Leafs’ Coach Sheldon Keefe Should Make This Season

Recently the Toronto Maple Leafs signed head coach Sheldon Keefe to a two-year contract extension. Prior to that extension, his contract was to expire after the 2021-22 season. As a result of that extension, he’s now signed to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. There’s no doubt Keefe’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#Poise
Monday’s Leafs News: Auston Matthews will miss week one, Ilya Mikheyev out long term, and Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Montreal as Michael Amadio makes the opening-night roster

First, and most importantly, star forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery. After sitting out all of the team’s pre-season games, the 24-year-old won’t be ready for game one of the regular season after all. In the perspective of a long 82-game grind, erring on the side of caution with Matthews’ recovery is rarely a bad idea.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Michael Amadio Makes the Cut

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their final cuts as they are set to begin the 2021-22 NHL regular season. The last player to be cut from the team was centre, Adam Brooks, who was swiftly swept away by the rival Montreal Canadiens. Brooks may even end up playing his first game as a Canadien against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the two teams are set to tango during the first game of the season for both teams on October 13th.
NHL
