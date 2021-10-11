Sheldon Keefe on Michael Amadio making the Leafs roster: “He is a versatile guy… He can play center or wing, power play, and penalty kill… He has really good poise with the puck”
After practice on Monday, Sheldon Keefe discussed Michael Amadio making the team’s opening-day roster over Adam Brooks, the injury timeline for Ilya Mikheyev, and Auston Matthews missing the first week of the regular season. Any word on Ilya Mikheyev?. Keefe: Yeah, he has a broken thumb that is going to...mapleleafshotstove.com
