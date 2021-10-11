Sheldon Keefe on Michael Amadio making the Leafs roster: “He is a versatile guy… He can play center or wing, power play, and penalty kill… He has really good poise with the puck”

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been relatively quiet when it comes to roster decisions, as they continue to truck along through the preseason. While other teams have made their first wave of cuts, sending select players back to their junior clubs and placing multiple players on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to their respective AHL affiliates, the Leafs have placed just one lone player on waivers in defenseman Teemu Kivihalme, who still may play in one of the next two preseason games.

