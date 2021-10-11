Robert J. Kirwan – Memorial Service 10/23/21
Robert J. Kirwan, 85 of Viola, IL died Saturday, October 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. Visitation is 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, October 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. The memorial service will directly follow at 12 p.m., Saturday, at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Calvary Lutheran Church or the New Windsor Cemetery Maintenance and Improvements. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements.wrmj.com
