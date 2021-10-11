CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Robert J. Kirwan – Memorial Service 10/23/21

wrmj.com
 3 days ago

Robert J. Kirwan, 85 of Viola, IL died Saturday, October 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. Visitation is 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, October 23, at Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. The memorial service will directly follow at 12 p.m., Saturday, at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Calvary Lutheran Church or the New Windsor Cemetery Maintenance and Improvements. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements.

wrmj.com

wwnytv.com

Memorial service for Carolyn Cheney

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cheney, 80, West Stockholm, NY passed away on August 27, 2021 at the St Regis Nursing Home, Massena, NY. Arrangements are being made through Garner Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY. Donations may be made to the West Stockholm Cemetery. Condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.
POTSDAM, NY
elakenews.com

Annual Blessing of Animals and Memorial Service – Saturday, October 10

Community Invited to Celebrate Your Faithful Companion. Willoughby Hills, OH – DeJohn Pet Services is hosting its annual Blessing of Animals and Memorial Service on Saturday, October 10 at 2PM at the DeJohn Pet Services on the campus of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Homes at 28890 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Asbarez News

Memorial Service: Hrayr Soghomonian

On the one year anniversary of Hrayr Soghomonian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood. He is survived by his:. Wife, Magi Soghomonian. Sister, Zohrab and Hasmig Tejirian and daughters, Alidz and Houshig. Brother,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hillrag.com

In Memory of Debra J Frazier

As an advocate, Ms. Frazier was bold, fiery, determined, and fearless. Her smile could unite the whole city and her look of disapproval could stop city officials in their tracks. She won over policymakers with her grace, charisma, and compelling testimony and her presence far exceeded her height (even with her hair wraps). Ms. Frazier knew no challenge that could not be overcome and had a clear vision for justice, affordable housing, healthcare, and community.
OBITUARIES
brattleborotv.org

Church Service - 10/3/21

It's not all about you! October 3, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT We live in an "it's all about me" culture. Our theme this fall is gratitude, living in Christ. Jesus taught that when we give to another or “give life,” we are also beneficiaries, we “find life.” In other words we might be grateful for what we have been able to give to others. Contemplate ways in which we can give to others --- for not only does it benefit them, but we, as the givers, benefit in terms of our own sense of well-being and our own sense of being blessed. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Kris Grotz-Kuch as assistant minister and musician Laura Josephs. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran Church is an ELCA congregation, more or less traditional and relaxed, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation where all are welcome.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
brattleborotv.org

Church Service - 10/10/21

Serve With A Smile, October 10, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT I Thessalonians 5:11 - Paul writes to this church: “(E)ncourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” Everyone has gifts to share. Today's message is twofold: share our gifts with one another and with the church joyfully, and acknowledge, support and encourage others to do the same. Pastor Jon says "Be a force, a presence for good. Encourage - build up one another's energy. Serve with a smile." Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Jeff Herman-May as assistant minister, Ingrid Lukas-Howe as reader, and Laura Josephs our musician. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran Church is an ELCA congregation, more or less traditional and relaxed, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation where all are welcome.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

