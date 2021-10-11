Robert J. Kirwan – Memorial Service 10/23/21

It's not all about you! October 3, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT We live in an "it's all about me" culture. Our theme this fall is gratitude, living in Christ. Jesus taught that when we give to another or “give life,” we are also beneficiaries, we “find life.” In other words we might be grateful for what we have been able to give to others. Contemplate ways in which we can give to others --- for not only does it benefit them, but we, as the givers, benefit in terms of our own sense of well-being and our own sense of being blessed. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Kris Grotz-Kuch as assistant minister and musician Laura Josephs. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran Church is an ELCA congregation, more or less traditional and relaxed, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation where all are welcome.

