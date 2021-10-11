CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Unvaulted LTM (Squad) returns in Season 8

By Shirin Akhtar
Cover picture for the articleFortnite has been bringing a few of the old LTMs back in the game and introducing a few as well. Fortnite Unvaulted LTM is one of the most popular LTMs to have ever been introduced in the game and the news of it coming back has stirred up the gaming community. In this particular game mode, players can use weapons that were previously vaulted (removed) from the normal game. The article speaks all about the return of the Fortnite Unvaulted LTM in season 8 and how players can participate in it.

