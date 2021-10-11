Fargo Festival of Wines | Benefiting Cullys Kids

One of the finest collections of wines ever assembled in this area will once again be available for sampling at the Festival of Wines, Thursday, October 21st from 6-8pm at Sanctuary Event Center. For only $35 you will have the opportunity to sample from over 100 premium wines from around the globe. From the most mild and subtle to the incredibly bold and robust, you can experience whatever pleases your palate. Try something NEW or learn how to do more with your current favorites. This is an affordable opportunity to expand your wine knowledge and experience. It’s also an incredibly enjoyable and informative evening. You might even pick up some new ideas that will turn your next home party into a sensation.