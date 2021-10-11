Florida Horror Movie Convention Features Celebrity Favorites

You don’t have to be a fan of horror movies to truly appreciate some of these celebrity guests coming to the “Spooky Empire” convention. The event, “Spooky Empire,” is scheduled to be at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from October 22 through 24, 2021. Most of the guests are available for autographs all three days. Ticket prices are $40-60 per day, depending on when you purchase the tickets or for which days. Weekend and VIP passes are also available. If you’re interested, you can click here for more details on tickets.