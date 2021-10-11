Microsoft Research shows off AirConstellations for the Ultimate Flexible Workstation
Microsoft Research has shown off a new technology which makes it easier to manage and spread your workspace intelligently over a variety of devices. “The Ultimate Flexible Workspace” is a new device concept that uses spatially aware armatures, similar to articulated lamps, to make multiple devices work better together. The user can freely adjust, orient, and juxtapose multiple devices in-air, and the applications on each device react accordingly as displays approach, re-orient, or split apart.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0