Microsoft Research shows off AirConstellations for the Ultimate Flexible Workstation

If you are planning to take the Microsoft MB-340 Exam Guide personal computer certification exam, you will find a lot of material on the net that will help you prepare for this test. However, if you want to maximize your chances of passing the exam, you should also get some practice tests and study guides. You can even make them yourself using freely available resources, like those found in the internet. This article will discuss why you should get a tried and tested guide to prepare for this test.

7 DAYS AGO