Microsoft Research shows off AirConstellations for the Ultimate Flexible Workstation

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Research has shown off a new technology which makes it easier to manage and spread your workspace intelligently over a variety of devices. “The Ultimate Flexible Workspace” is a new device concept that uses spatially aware armatures, similar to articulated lamps, to make multiple devices work better together. The user can freely adjust, orient, and juxtapose multiple devices in-air, and the applications on each device react accordingly as displays approach, re-orient, or split apart.

mspoweruser.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Research#Productivity#Airconstellations
