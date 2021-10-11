Man pleads guilty to Springfield murder, will serve decades behind bars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to fatally shooting Eric Robertson in 2017 was sentenced to decades in prison. Court records show Demarr Meyers, 33, of Springfield asked on Oct. 8 to withdraw his plea of not guilty on charges of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal, all of which are felony counts. After reversing to a guilty plea, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of parole.