Man pleads guilty to Springfield murder, will serve decades behind bars

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to fatally shooting Eric Robertson in 2017 was sentenced to decades in prison. Court records show Demarr Meyers, 33, of Springfield asked on Oct. 8 to withdraw his plea of not guilty on charges of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal, all of which are felony counts. After reversing to a guilty plea, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of parole.

