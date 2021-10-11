CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal Paper Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global thermal paper market to reach USD 4,903.8 million at a 4.87% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period). The global thermal paper market consists of specialized paper that includes a composite coating formulation. This market employs a mixture of heat-sensitive dyes and a suitable matrix for the formulation property. The colors for dying are very different, and this variation happens only when a temperature difference occurs until the mixture hits its melting point. The precoat that is applied absorbs the mixture containing the dyes under the layer of thermal paper. Furthermore, it also prevents the print from golding the thermal ink.

