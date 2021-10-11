Shaken and Stirred: “No Time to Die”

After 59 years and 24 movies, you wouldn't think the James Bond series still had the power to shock. But in the latest, 25th installment of this insanely venerable franchise, there's a scene that I'd somehow never before witnessed in a 007 adventure, one that finds Bond speeding along winding European roads while hired assassins in another pair of vehicles race after him with guns a-blazin'. Come on, you're probably thinking. That scene is in every Bond flick. And you'd be right, except for the fact that this particular sequence also boasts a terrified five-year-old girl cowering in Bond's backseat. That's No Time to Die in a nutshell. It's more of the same – and at 163 minutes, a lot more of the same – but with heightened yet human-scale threat, as well as an emotional urgency that makes the old feel close to new.