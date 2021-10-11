CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shaken and Stirred: “No Time to Die”

By Mike Schulz
rcreader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 59 years and 24 movies, you wouldn't think the James Bond series still had the power to shock. But in the latest, 25th installment of this insanely venerable franchise, there's a scene that I'd somehow never before witnessed in a 007 adventure, one that finds Bond speeding along winding European roads while hired assassins in another pair of vehicles race after him with guns a-blazin'. Come on, you're probably thinking. That scene is in every Bond flick. And you'd be right, except for the fact that this particular sequence also boasts a terrified five-year-old girl cowering in Bond's backseat. That's No Time to Die in a nutshell. It's more of the same – and at 163 minutes, a lot more of the same – but with heightened yet human-scale threat, as well as an emotional urgency that makes the old feel close to new.

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Tarantino
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#European#Cia
Shropshire Star

'Best Bond film ever' leaves fans shaken and stirred

James Bond fans among the first to see the new movie were shaken and stirred after witnessing what some described as "the best ever" film in the franchise. Wellington Orbit cinema, in Station Road, Wellington, was one of the first venues to screen No Time To Die, holding a midnight screening on Thursday.
MOVIES
Y105

‘No Time to Die': Movie Review

At the end of 2015's Spectre, it was revealed that the movie's main villain, Franz Oberhauser, is actually Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the big bad guy at the center of many of the James Bond films since they started in the '60s. The revelation pretty much tied together every aspect of...
MOVIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Finally time for 'No Time to Die'

We look at the years of delays, the director change and pandemic push backs of Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond. Rick Damigella reports.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

No Time to Die Ending Explained

Daniel Craig’s James Bond literally goes out with a bang in No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth and final one starring Craig. And while the finality of Craig’s Bond is not in question, some of the hows and whys of No Time to Die may have left some scratching their heads. After all, there were a lot of plot machinations for viewers to keep straight and pseudo-science being tossed around throughout the film.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Shaken, and Stirred: How Daniel Craig Gave James Bond a Soul

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s James Bond exudes weariness in every scene. Bond is, in modern parlance, kind of washed. His 007 moniker is given to a new MI6 agent (played by Lashana Lynch), who quips that she doesn’t want to hurt the only one of his knees that still works, while Bond’s usual seduction methods—this time directed at Ana de Armas as a green CIA operative based out of Cuba—fail spectacularly. (Her character’s reaction is basically: “Oh god, this old guy is hitting on me.”) There might not be any time to die in the latest entry of the Bond franchise, but as it turns out, there is plenty of time to dwell on the character’s encroaching obsolescence.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig will grace the silver screen as 007 for the final time in No Time to Die this coming weekend. The film, which is being released after over a year of delays due to the coronavirus, sees the return of Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M, alongside exciting new cast members including Lashana Lynch as a new double-0, Ana de Armas as a Bond-girl candidate and Rami Malek as the villain.
MOVIES
Robb Report

Driving James Bond’s Original Aston Martin DB5 Left Us Shaken and Stirred

I wore a tux and shined my shoes for the occasion. I even worked on a Sean Connery–esque Scottish accent, all in preparation to get behind the wheel of every wannabe covert operative’s dreams, the Aston Martin DB5 immortalized in the James Bond film franchise. It was November of 1995. I had come to the Blackhawk Auto Museum in Danville, Calif., where the revered star car was on display at the time, the very 1963 Aston Martin DB5 that agent 007 piloted in both Goldfinger and Thunderball. This was the true original, chassis No. DP216/1, the so-called “gadget” car and not one...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy