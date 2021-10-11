Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth, Top Vendors, Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast by 2027

Electric vehicles (EV) market size can reach USD 25Million by 2027 and is bound to expand at 20% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027). The electric vehicle (EV) market is anticipated to grow by US$1,160 Million by 2025 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The global electric vehicle (EV) market is driven by governments' lucrative benefits and subsidies to car makers. These factors have helped shape the electric vehicle (EV) market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) market could also face challenges such as high prices of electric vehicles and reduction in subsidies in key regions. The details covered in the electric vehicle (EV) market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Electric vehicle (EV) market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested electric vehicle (EV) market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.