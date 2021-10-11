Meet the Candidates: Lauren O'Leary, Hoschton mayoral seat

What in your background makes you qualified for this position?. My background consists of business, management and logistics. After college, I was able to take all three of these hard earned skills and build a career. I have been with my employer for almost 10 years. I entered a male- dominated industry as a part time entry- level position (logistics and transportation). At one point, I was the only female working in my entire district. I worked extremely hard and quickly began making my way through the ranks. I have worked in four different departments within the company and just recently transitioned into a corporate position.