CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcade, GA

Meet the Candidates: Debra Gammon, Arcade City Council (I)

mainstreetnews.com
 3 days ago

What in your background makes you qualified for this position?. While serving as a council member since 2012 and being appointed as a member of the planning commission in 2010-12, which provides recommendations on the social and economic development of the city, I feel I have gained experienced and understanding of community demands and citizen needs. With the help of other council members, we have been able continue to improve and complete projects to build a more desirable city to call home. As a leader of this community, I will continue to care deeply, connect with the citizens, and continue my responsibility to translate vision into reality.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Arcade, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade City Council#The Planning Commission#Murray State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy