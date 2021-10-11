Meet the Candidates: Debra Gammon, Arcade City Council (I)
What in your background makes you qualified for this position?. While serving as a council member since 2012 and being appointed as a member of the planning commission in 2010-12, which provides recommendations on the social and economic development of the city, I feel I have gained experienced and understanding of community demands and citizen needs. With the help of other council members, we have been able continue to improve and complete projects to build a more desirable city to call home. As a leader of this community, I will continue to care deeply, connect with the citizens, and continue my responsibility to translate vision into reality.www.mainstreetnews.com
