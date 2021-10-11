CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Candidates: Leah Hollett, Arcade City Council

Cover picture for the articleWhat in your background makes you qualified for this position?. My children attend schools in the Jackson County School System. I am an active volunteer at each of those schools, serving currently as East Jackson Middle School PTO President, formerly South Jackson Elementary School PTO Secretary, and head of a student services initiative at EJMS and East Jackson Comprehensive High School called Confidently Clothed. I have served on the Parent Advisory Council of the Jackson County School System for three years and I mentor 10 students through the Legacy Youth Mentoring Program.

