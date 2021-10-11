Meet the Candidates: Ron Smith, Arcade City Council (I)
What in your background makes you qualified for this position?. I have served on the Arcade City Council for 24 years. My duties include, but not limited to, Mayor Pro-temp, Chairman of the Legal Committee and member of the Police and Finance Committees. Having a bachelors of business administration degree in accounting with a minor in mathematics, aided me greatly in the performance of those duties. I have been instrumental in establishing our zoning ordinances and land use planning.
