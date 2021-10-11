CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Conference One: University of Alberta Esports Team

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Matthew Chan

School Administrator

Cameron Jones

Player

Valorant

Michael Whitney

whitr#UofA

Daniel Zamoyski

jello#rice

Nicolas Marotta

YEGNick#5667

Ryan Shimizu

ShimmyXD#NA1

Sajid Hasan

Sabbs4142#4142

Social Media

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGHxe_0cO7dQto00

Comments / 0

Related
ohio.edu

Q&A with University Esports Director Jeff Kuhn

As a graduate student at Ohio University, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhn conducted research on gaming-based learning, which led to an interest in the burgeoning esports industry. In 2017, he pitched the idea of an esports team and facility as part of the Academic Innovation Accelerator program. Teaming with three students who were building a university esports club, Kuhn received the backing he needed to start a team and begin work on a facility. The OHIO Esports team has since joined the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) Esports Collegiate Conference and competes in weekly matchups with other universities. Kuhn was named esports director in July 2021. The University’s esports facility will open in Scripps Hall later this year.
ATHENS, OH
chatsports.com

Esports Insider teams up with SPORTEL Monaco for upcoming convention

Following a one-year hiatus, sports media and technology convention SPORTEL Monaco will open its doors as industry experts from across the sector convene at the Grimaldi Forum this week across October 5th – 7th. Alongside a multitude of topics surrounding the traditional sporting world, SPORTEL has partnered with us at...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Jones
Person
Matthew Chan
chatsports.com

Norwich City FC launches esports team 1J Esports

Premier League football club Norwich City has announced the launch of its own esports team 1J Esports. According to Norwich City, 1J Esports has been designed to create a new brand identity for its esports team, whilst also paying homage to the football club’s heritage but utilising its location and postcode (NR1 1JE).
PREMIER LEAGUE
kawc.org

Arizona Western College Esports Team Holds Grand Opening for Arena

Members of Arizona Western College’s esports team held a grand opening on Thursday for their arena on the main Yuma campus. Esports describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. AWC esports head coach AJ Buchtel said there are 10 students on their team who will compete with students at...
YUMA, AZ
videtteonline.com

Redbird Esports Overwatch team went undefeated at HUE Invitational

On Sept. 19, Illinois State University’s Redbird Esports Overwatch team took first place in the Harrisburg University Esports Invitational 2021 Overwatch Tournament. The HUE Invitational is one of the largest collegiate Esports tournaments. It was a 16-team tournament that spanned across two days. “[Winning] just shows that we're the team...
ILLINOIS STATE
chatsports.com

Southern New Hampshire University opens Esports Arena

U.S. higher education institution Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has unveiled its new campus ‘Esports Arena’. Located in the SNHU Green Center, the space will house the university’s esports players as they compete against varsity level opponents across the U.S. and Canada. The facility is equipped with 18 high-end gaming...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#American Football#Uofa Daniel Zamoyski#Social Media
Houston Chronicle

University of St. Thomas first colleagiate esports team aims to to redefine the definition of 'gamer'

St. Thomas Celt player Ivan Alizakhov’s hands wave in the air passionately as he describes the many ways he alters his desk setup in hopes of improving his gameplay. With more than 40 mice and multiple mousepads and keyboards, Alizakhov is known to shift the level of his monitor and length of his desk often to test out what works best for his body during competitive esports tournaments in which plays a character battling it out on near-future Earth.
HOUSTON, TX
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Teams Up With Esports Firm Rival

In a recent event, Cardano made some waves once again with some big announcements, and a unique one in particular with esports that will shake up the fast growing NFT esports world. This year’s Cardano Summit recently wrapped up, showing promising hope for Cardano and ADA as we head into the 4th quarter.
NFL
kwhi.com

BLINN ROCKET LEAGUE ESPORTS TEAM FALL TO TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY

The Blinn College varsity Rocket League team lost 3-0 Monday night to Texas State University. Blinn’s Rocket League team is now 2-2 on the season. Team members were John Warden, Ezekiel Sedgwick, and Tanner James. The Overwatch team’s match Monday with Northern Virginia Community College was rescheduled to a later...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Union Leader

In new 'esports' arena, teammates get to feel more like a team

Esports, or competitive video gaming, can feel like a solitary pursuit, but the new esports arena at Southern New Hampshire University offers the college’s esports team a chance to compete together, and share the highs and lows of their events. SNHU’s esports team began in 2018, but until the new...
NEWTON, NH
dotesports.com

SG esports are the second team eliminated from The International 10

SG esports were eliminated from The International 10 at the end of the event’s group stage today. They are the second team to leave the competition after Thunder Predator sat out of the tournament yesterday. SG had a slightly stronger showing than their South American brethren, TP, winning a series...
VIDEO GAMES
Hugo Daily News

Students at Fort Towson create ‘Esports’ team

Fort Towson has officially started the first OSSAA-sanctioned “Esports” team. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a collective term that describes organized competitive video gaming, where individuals use video game consoles, PCs or even mobile phones to play popular video games against other esports teams. Colleges are recognizing Esports more and more, with some colleges offering minors…
FORT TOWSON, OK
player.one

Rocket League to Welcome Esports Team Decals October 5

The new season of the Rocket League Championship Series is almost here. In fact, the first regional of the Fall Split is scheduled to begin on October 15. That’s enough time to show your support for your favorite team. New Esports Team Decals are arriving in Rocket League on October 5.
VIDEO GAMES
oberlinreview.org

Women’s Soccer Team Secure Conference Wins

The women’s soccer team has had an exciting two weeks with wins in both of its conference games so far after beating both Ohio Wesleyan University and DePauw University. Second-year rookie Brynn Adams has been a crucial part of the team and its starting lineup with one goal and one assist as a center back thus far this season. She’s tallied 806 minutes in her first collegiate season and feels that she couldn’t ask for a more supportive team.
OBERLIN, OH
NFLDraftBible

Conference One: Boise State University Esports Team

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena. Welcome to the next level…. What is Conference One (CF1)?. CF1...
FOOTBALL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
351
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy