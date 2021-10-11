Watch There's Someone Inside Your House Star Sydney Park Break Down Her Thrilling Fight Scene
Netflix's new teen slasher film is making a star out of Sydney Park. The 23-year-old actress stars in There's Someone Inside Your House, which is based on Stephanie Perkins's 2017 horror novel about the graduating class at Osborne High School being targeted by a masked killer on the loose who's exposing their biggest secrets. Park, who plays heroine Makani Young, sat down with Netflix Film Club for a technical breakdown of her epic fight scene where her character encounters the movie's killer and almost becomes their next victim.www.popsugar.com
