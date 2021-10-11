Rural property searched for clues about missing woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. (AP) — Investigators returned Monday to the rural home of a Michigan woman who has been missing since spring, walking through harvested fields and other areas of the property.

Dee Warner, 52, who lived near Tecumseh in Lenawee County, hasn’t been seen since late April. Sheriff Troy Bevier said the new search wasn’t based on a big tip.

“We’ve been pretty much following up on every lead and all the information, and this just seemed like a prudent time to come out and do another search — a really good, thorough search of the property,” the sheriff said.

Yellow police tape was stretched across the scene in Franklin Township, 70 miles southwest of Detroit.

WDIV-TV said investigators were using dogs and ground-penetrating radar.

“We’re a small community,” Bevier said. “A lot of people knew Dee, and so this really hits close to home.”