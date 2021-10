Brief Recap: Nebraska came in looking to create a spark of intensity on both sides of the ball. The Huskers were able to do so early and often as they dominated Northwestern from start to finish. Dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez was able to extend drives for Nebraska through the RPO-schemes. Nebraska scored 3 touchdowns in the first quarter, all of them on the ground from Martinez. Nebraska went into halftime with a 35-7 lead over Northwestern by outgaining them in total yards accounted for 398-to-198.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO