After roughly two weeks of training camp, six preseason games, and plenty of experimentation with the line combinations, the Flyers’ opening-night roster is set. The team will carry 20 healthy players (12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders) and an injured Kevin Hayes into its first game of the season on Oct. 15 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center. General manager Chuck Fletcher made his final roster cuts of the preseason on Monday before the 5 p.m. deadline, loaning defenseman Cam York and center Jackson Cates to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL). Winger Garrett Wilson has also been assigned to the Phantoms.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO