First New Mexico-focused Permian Basin Operator, Chisholm Energy, enters Certified Responsibly Sourced gas partnership
Chisholm Energy Holdings, LLC (“Chisholm Energy” or the “Company”) announced a partnership to install real-time air emissions monitoring devices on select production facilities in southeastern New Mexico with the goal to receive independent operational certification from Project Canary. Project Canary to provide independent, real-time emission monitoring services and certification of...www.oilandgas360.com
Comments / 0