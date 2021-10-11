CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia men charged in killings of Alabama women whose bodies were found under bridge by highway workers

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
Two Georgia men were jailed on murder charges in the deaths of two half sisters who were killed in Alabama and dumped off a bridge last year, news outlets reported.

Devon Lashawn Watts, 37, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 24, both of Rome, Georgia, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said. A third man, Desmond Brown, also is charged with murder and awaiting transfer to Alabama.

The three are accused in the shooting deaths of Vanita Richardson, 18, and Truvenia Campbell, 30, who were allegedly killed in a dispute over a wallet. Investigators believe the group left a party in Georgia and drove into Alabama, where the shootings occurred.

The women’s bodies were found beneath a bridge in Rome by highway workers getting ready to perform an inspection on May 13, 2020.

Court documents didn’t list the name of an attorney who could speak on behalf of Pullen, and records weren’t yet available for the other two men.

The men have been in custody in Georgia since last year, and charges were initiated in Alabama once authorities determined the women died there.

Lynn Coffey
3d ago

Glad they were caught . Prayers for the survivors of the two women killed.

Turns snowflakes yellow
3d ago

Headline should say two black men,cause you know if they were white it would have been in the headlines.

Rhonda Dockery
3d ago

I am glad justice will be served! Or at least in todays climate it will be! Defund the killers!

Related
Georgia deputy shot in Alabama while driving to work

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded early Thursday in Alabama while driving to work, and a suspect was in custody, news outlets reported. Someone pulled up in a vehicle beside a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy at an intersection in Phenix City and opened fire about 6 a.m., Sheriff Greg Countryman said.
Baby dies after car collides with ambulance in Alabama

An infant has died from injuries he received during a two-vehicle crash in Alabama that involved an ambulance, police said. Four-month-old Israel Barrera was critically injured in the wreck on Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery, Police Capt. Saba Coleman told the Montgomery Advertiser. He died at a hospital. The ambulance and...
2 inmates killed within a week in Alabama prisons

Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons, a system that faces a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit over excessive violence. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 31-year-old inmate died Monday morning after a reported assault in the prison’s common area. The coroner’s office is not releasing the inmate’s name until the inmate’s family is notified. The inmate was serving a 25-year sentence for a burglary conviction.
Two arrested after gunmen, police have ‘shootout’ on Alabama city streets during car chase

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation has arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in a Friday morning shooting with Dallas County Sheriff Deputies. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Shalece Gibson and Terrance Collins were both arrested Friday evening by ALEA and DCSO in connection to what is being described as a “shootout.”
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting

An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said. Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside.
Child, 6, dies in ‘campfire’ that he and two siblings started in a play fort

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing with fire in a “fort” made from a concrete stairway on a flatbed trailer. The children used a lighter Sunday afternoon to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire,” the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Monday.
Coastal Alabama city warning residents about alligators

A coastal Alabama city is warning residents to be careful of alligators, which have been showing up in populated areas following recent heavy rains. Baby alligators have been reported in parking lots on the causeway that crosses Mobile Bay and along heavily traveled U.S. 98 in Daphne, WKRG-TV reported, so the city posted notes on social media asking residents to be careful, particularly with pets.
95-year-old Alabama man grabbed weapon, runs off burglar, sheriff says

A 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home reportedly grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder who was later captured and charged with burglary. A senior citizen who lives in the Dozier community of Covington County was napping in his living room on Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass, Sheriff Blake Turman told news outlets.
Nail-packed bomb detonated at Alabama apartment complex, damaging building but injuring no one

An explosive packed with nails went off early Wednesday at an affordable housing complex, injuring no one but causing extensive damage to a building, officials said. Police Chief Kenta Fulford and interim Fire Chief Gabriel Sharpe said a suspect threw a makeshift device into a residence at Rangedale Apartments around 3:30 a.m., causing a fire, The Selma Times-Journal reported. Video showed investigators working around the front of a single-story unit at the development, which is run by the Selma Housing Authority.
Police charge Alabama man with shooting, killing 13-month-old girl

An east Alabama man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 13-month-old girl also is being charged with marijuana possession, police said. Police were called to an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon and found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said. The girl was rushed to a hospital emergency room but died less than an hour later, the coroner said.
