CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVe5x_0cO7WmyL00

An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said.

Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside.

Officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso, Clemons said. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Clemons said they know his identity, according to AL.com, but the suspect was still at large.

Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on a last-play field goal, ending the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

“It’s just another case of resorting to violence to handle differences,” Clemons said.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Georgia deputy shot in Alabama while driving to work

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded early Thursday in Alabama while driving to work, and a suspect was in custody, news outlets reported. Someone pulled up in a vehicle beside a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy at an intersection in Phenix City and opened fire about 6 a.m., Sheriff Greg Countryman said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Georgia men charged in killings of Alabama women whose bodies were found under bridge by highway workers

Two Georgia men were jailed on murder charges in the deaths of two half sisters who were killed in Alabama and dumped off a bridge last year, news outlets reported. Devon Lashawn Watts, 37, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 24, both of Rome, Georgia, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said. A third man, Desmond Brown, also is charged with murder and awaiting transfer to Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Bessemer, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

95-year-old Alabama man grabbed weapon, runs off burglar, sheriff says

A 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home reportedly grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder who was later captured and charged with burglary. A senior citizen who lives in the Dozier community of Covington County was napping in his living room on Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass, Sheriff Blake Turman told news outlets.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

South Alabama archbishop contracts COVID-19, church says

The top Roman Catholic church official for south Alabama, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, the church said Tuesday. While Rodi’s flu-like symptoms were mild, everyone who came in close contact with him has been notified, according to a statement by the Archdiocese of Mobile. The church’s main downtown office was closed.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

New $200M Alabama stadium opens with UAB, Liberty game

Alabama’s newest sports venue opens Saturday as UAB takes on Liberty at a $200 million, 45,000-seat outdoor stadium built in downtown Birmingham. Visible from Interstate 59/20 and adjacent to an entertainment district, the new Protective Stadium replaces 94-year-old Legion Field as the home of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which helped fund construction along with local governments, the area civic center authority and Birmingham-based Protective Life Corp.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas A M#American Football#The University Of Alabama
Alabama Now

Coast Guard rescues swimmer caught in Alabama coast riptide

The Coast Guard said one of its crews has rescued a swimmer who was caught in a rip current near Fort Morgan, Alabama. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 12:30 p.m. Monday that four swimmers were caught in the current just offshore. The Coast Guard Station at Dauphin Island sent a crew, and members rescued one swimmer. The other three swimmers returned to shore safely.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

University of Alabama opens new manufacturing program

The manufacturing environment was once a hot and dirty place, but the workplace is being transformed into a high-technology environment, requiring advanced education and training. That idea put forth by Mercedes-Benz U.S. International President Michael Goebel forms the foundation of a new degree program soon to be offered by the University of Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Alabama Now

Alabama man charged with murder, nearly four years after shooting

An Alabama man has been arrested in a deadly shooting nearly four years after it occurred, al.com reported. Willie Richard Williams, 36, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Monday on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Laronald McDaniel, 21. McDaniel died at a hospital after being shot outside a home near Bessemer in January 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

Less than a week after being arrested for stealing, an Alabama man was found sleeping surrounded by what police say was evidence of his latest crime. on September 17, Matthew Williamson, 37, was arrested and charged by Pleasant Grove Police Officers with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property, police said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Young leads Alabama past Florida in the Swamp

Bryce Young heard all about the Swamp. He knew it would be deafening at times and difficult, if not impossible, for a visiting quarterback to communicate. He also understood the key to handling such a raucous environment: a fast start. Young’s first collegiate road trip was a rousing success, a...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
11K+
Followers
915
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy