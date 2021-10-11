Justin Charles

A woman and a 17-year-old juvenile, both from Missouri City, Texas, have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Lacassine Drive in Alexandria on Sunday, October 10, claiming the life of 40-year-old Lakelia Purvis. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman and a 17-year-old juvenile, both from Missouri City, Texas, have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Lacassine Drive in Alexandria on Sunday, October 10, claiming the life of 40-year-old Lakelia Purvis. The Alexandria Police Department said that 35-year-old Jessica...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on October 13 that happened on Louisiana Avenue. According to police, around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 40-block. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot twice. KALB was told the injuries were non-life-threatening....
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville plays against DeRidder for the 100th time in school history on Friday. Both teams will benefit from this game no matter the outcome because there is a book that will be sold there and all the proceeds will be divided between both teams. State Representative...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman in Alexandria was cited on Saturday, October 9 for shooting at squirrels in her backyard. The Alexandria Police Department said they received word of gunfire around 11 a.m. that day in the area of Monroe Street. When they investigated, a resident explained that she was shooting at squirrels that were disturbing her garden. She received a citation for discharging a weapon within city limits.
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - There are only four weeks remaining in the Louisiana high school football regular season, but several local schools rank amongst the best in their class. In total, St. Mary’s is the only team with a No. 1 ranking in their class. Nat Central, Avoyelles, Many, Rosepine...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a special day at University Academy as senior Steele Chelette signed to play baseball at Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Chelette is the school’s first athlete to sign with a college since the merger of Country Day and University Academy last year.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers were dealt another blow on Wednesday, Oct. 13. During Coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly SEC Teleconference he announced that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season. Ricks injured his shoulder during the Kentucky game and his family decided to have...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper accused of violating a man’s civil rights during a May 2019 arrest was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jacob Brown pleaded not guilty to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to attorneys for the victim, Aaron Bowman, of Monroe.
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Some people scream or yell to get their point across, while others just do because their actions draw attention. Tioga High School Quarterback Gabe Sellers is a guy that just wants to win. “Well, I think what we saw last Friday is what we know was...
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Women’s soccer is off to the best start they are having in years for the Louisiana College Wildcats and the LSUA Generals. Maybe it’s the culture change for the Wildcats, because Coach Carla Tejas was a great player and coach at LSUA and brought her ways over to Louisiana College.
