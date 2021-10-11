October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and all members of Didlake Inc. are encouraged to participate. Led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), NDEAM aims to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities to the workforce. NDEAM traces its roots to 1945, when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year as “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” Congress later expanded the week to a month and changed the name.princewilliamliving.com
